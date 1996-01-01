8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Banked Curves
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The banked, circular highway curves are specifically designed for high-speed driving. To prevent vehicles from slipping outward, an 85 m radius highway curve is banked at a 28° inclination. Determine the maximum speed with which a high-speed car weighing 1800 kg can safely maneuver this curve without sliding off the road. The coefficient of friction between the tire and the road is 1.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
v = 65.1 m/s
B
v = 22.6 m/s
C
v = 52.4 m/s
D
v = 38.6 m/s