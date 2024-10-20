In a cutting-edge engineering lab, a four-sided toroidal coil with a rectangular cross-section is being tested for its magnetic properties. This specialized coil is designed with an inner radius a, an outer radius b, and a vertical height d for the cross-section. With N total turns of wire wound around the toroid, calculate the self-inductance L of the coil.

[Hint: Use Ampère's law to determine the magnetic field B as a function of the radial distance r within the toroid, and integrate to find the magnetic flux, allowing you to derive the self-inductance L.]

<IMAGE>

