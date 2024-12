A scientist is testing a high-resistance circuit powered by a 20.000 V battery, containing a known 12.00 MΩ resistor (R₁₂) in series with an unknown resistor R. Using a sensitive voltmeter with internal resistance R V , the scientist takes two measurements: first, when the voltmeter is connected across the 12.00 MΩ resistor, it reads V₁ = 512 mV; then, when the voltmeter is connected across the unknown resistor R, it reads V₂ = 6.824 V. Determine the value of the unknown resistor R based on these measurements.