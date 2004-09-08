6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Newton's First & Second Laws
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
The wind causes a speck of dust, 2.0 µm in diameter, to float in the air. If the force exerted on it is 20pN (piconewtons) and its density is 0.5 g per cm³. Calculate its acceleration in g's.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1g
B
1000g
C
1000000g
D
1000000000000g