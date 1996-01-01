6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces in Connected Systems of Objects
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
One 3.3-kg lantern hangs from a weightless string attached to another 3.3-kg lantern, which is also suspended by a weightless string. Calculate the tension in each string if the two lanterns are pulled upward with an acceleration of 1.55 m/s² by the upper string.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
37N and 75N
B
30N and 70N
C
25N and 65N
D
20N and 60N