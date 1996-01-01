24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
A tiny plastic sphere charged with a net positive charge of +4.0 nC. It's located in the mid-plane of a uniformly charged, 8.0 cm-long plastic rod and is 3.0 cm away from its center. A force of 650 μN repels the sphere from the rod. Determine the rod's accumulated charge.
A tiny plastic sphere charged with a net positive charge of +4.0 nC. It's located in the mid-plane of a uniformly charged, 8.0 cm-long plastic rod and is 3.0 cm away from its center. A force of 650 μN repels the sphere from the rod. Determine the rod's accumulated charge.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
27 nC
B
25 nC
C
35 nC
D
20 nC