24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Coulomb's Law (Electric Force)
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
A flat, infinitely large plane with a surface charge density of -2.9×10−6 C/m² attracts an alpha particle propelled away from it at an initial velocity of 1.6×106 m/s. How far does the particle travel before being drawn back toward the plane?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.02 m
B
0.08 m
C
3.04 m
D
1.05 m