First Law of Thermodynamics
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
On a high-altitude weather balloon, a strong, insulated container holds a sample of gas. "As the balloon descends to a lower altitude, the external pressure changes, causing the volume of the gas to decrease to one-third of its initial value, and the pressure to increase by a factor of 3. In this case, determine the specific heat ratio of the gas in the container.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
γ = 1.4
B
γ = 1
C
γ = 1.2
D
γ = 1.6