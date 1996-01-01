22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
An adventurer brings an insulated, airtight cylinder containing 0.15 mol of argon gas (Ar) to assist in inflating a portable shelter. The initial temperature and pressure of the gas are 120°C and 2.5 atm, respectively. As the climber inflates the shelter, the gas expands adiabatically until the pressure drops by forty percent. Determine the argon gas's final temperature.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
47.1°C
B
84.3°C
C
54.5°C
D
48.1°C