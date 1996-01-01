20. Heat and Temperature
Heat Transfer
Heat Transfer
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A metal plate 25 cm long having a rectangular cross-section of 3.0 cm x 2.0 cm has its ends maintained at 10°C and 150°C. The rate of heat conduction through the rod is 48.4 × 104 J/h. Determine the material of the metal plate.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Aluminium
B
Stainless steel
C
Iron
D
Copper