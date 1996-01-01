You planned to roast meat on fire. The iron rod that will be used to hold the meat is to be placed horizontally above the fire but unknowingly one end of the rod slipped off the ring that is used to keep the rod horizontal and touched the fire, with the other end still touching the ring. The rod is now in a slanting position. The radius of the rod is 40 mm and the length is 55 cm. The temperature of the fire is 100°C. Determine the time required to transfer 160 J of energy from the fire to the ring. Assume the surrounding temperature to be 30°C.