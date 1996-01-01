1. Intro to Physics Units
Unit Conversions
1. Intro to Physics Units Unit Conversions
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
A large water tank used for storing rainwater has a cylindrical shape with a diameter of 3.00 m and a height of 5.00 m. If you were to express the dimensions of the tank in feet and estimate its total volume in cubic feet, what would the dimensions in feet and the estimated volume be?
A large water tank used for storing rainwater has a cylindrical shape with a diameter of 3.00 m and a height of 5.00 m. If you were to express the dimensions of the tank in feet and estimate its total volume in cubic feet, what would the dimensions in feet and the estimated volume be?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
d = 9.84 ft, h = 16.4 ft, V = 1.25 × 103 ft3
B
d = 16.4 ft, h = 9.84 ft, V = 4.16 × 103 ft3
C
d = 9.84 ft, h = 16.4 ft, V = 4.16 × 103 ft3
D
d = 16.4 ft, h = 9.84 ft, V = 1.25 × 103 ft3