13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy Conservation of Energy in Rolling Motion
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A cylindrical cell is given an initial speed of v0 at the bottom of a smooth ramp that makes an angle of 20° with the horizontal. The cell rolls up 1.3 m without slipping before stopping briefly and rolling down. The roughness of the ramp is increased, and the cell is given the same initial speed of v0 at the bottom of the ramp. The cell rolls up without slipping a distance of 1.1 m. Calculate the coefficient of rolling friction of the rough ramp.
A cylindrical cell is given an initial speed of v0 at the bottom of a smooth ramp that makes an angle of 20° with the horizontal. The cell rolls up 1.3 m without slipping before stopping briefly and rolling down. The roughness of the ramp is increased, and the cell is given the same initial speed of v0 at the bottom of the ramp. The cell rolls up without slipping a distance of 1.1 m. Calculate the coefficient of rolling friction of the rough ramp.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.066
B
0.40
C
0.43
D
0.55