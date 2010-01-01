35. Special Relativity
98PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the radon nuclear reaction 222Rn → 218Po+ 4He. In this problem, we will consider the alpha particles as a single entity and assume that they are confined in a one-dimensional potential well within the radioactive nucleus. Determine the rate at which the alpha particle reflects from the walls of the nucleus for the highest probable speed inside the radon nucleus. The radius of radon is 7.6 fm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.4 × 10 6 reflections / s
B
7.4 × 10 12 reflections / s
C
1.1 × 10 20 reflections / s
D
2.4 × 10 22 reflections / s