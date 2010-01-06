35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
35. Special Relativity Inertial Reference Frames
97PRACTICE PROBLEM
Polonium-210 is a highly radioactive element that emits alpha particles as it decays into stable Lead-206. We will assume that alpha particles form a single entity and are confined in a one-dimensional potential well inside the radioactive nucleus. Determine the highest probable speed that an emitted alpha particle is expected to reach. The radius of Polonium-210 is 7.7 fm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.6 × 106 m/s
B
3.2 × 106 m/s
C
2.4 × 107 m/s
D
4.8 × 107 m/s