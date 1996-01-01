29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents
29. Sources of Magnetic Field Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Three infinitely long wires are placed at the vertices of a virtual equiangular triangle with a side length of 4.5 cm. The triangle lies in the plane of the page, and the wires are perpendicular to the page. Two of the wires carry a current of 3.0 A out of the page, while the third wire carries a current of 3.0 A into the page. Calculate the magnetic field strength at the triangle's centroid.
Three infinitely long wires are placed at the vertices of a virtual equiangular triangle with a side length of 4.5 cm. The triangle lies in the plane of the page, and the wires are perpendicular to the page. Two of the wires carry a current of 3.0 A out of the page, while the third wire carries a current of 3.0 A into the page. Calculate the magnetic field strength at the triangle's centroid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
45 nT
B
78 nT
C
62 μT
D
88 μT