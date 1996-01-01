Three infinitely long wires are placed at the vertices of a virtual equiangular triangle with a side length of 4.5 cm. The triangle lies in the plane of the page, and the wires are perpendicular to the page. Two of the wires carry a current of 3.0 A out of the page, while the third wire carries a current of 3.0 A into the page. Calculate the magnetic field strength at the triangle's centroid.