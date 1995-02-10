29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Straight Currents
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lead is a metal that exhibits superconductivity below a critical temperature of 7.2 K. However, if the magnetic field at the surface of a lead wire exceeds or equals 0.15 T, the superconductivity is lost. Determine the maximum current that can flow through a straight lead wire with a radius of 2.5 mm.
9.37 × 103 A
5.89 × 103 A
1.88 × 103 A
2.95 × 103 A