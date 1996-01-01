6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces in 2D
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Bob observes his phone dangling from a cord while the train he is in accelerates out of the station, lasting about 18 s. If the cord forms an angle of 26° with respect to the vertical during this acceleration, estimate the speed of the train at the end of the 18 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
75 m/s
B
86 m/s
C
90 m/s
D
97 m/s