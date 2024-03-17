6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces in 2D
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Forces in 2D
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two trucks are pulling a large storage container north, as shown in the figure below. The sum of the forces F1 and F2 that are exerted on the container by the horizontal steel cables in the north direction are also parallel to line "L". Note that F1 = 4400 N. Calculate F2 and the magnitude of F1 + F2 .
Two trucks are pulling a large storage container north, as shown in the figure below. The sum of the forces F1 and F2 that are exerted on the container by the horizontal steel cables in the north direction are also parallel to line "L". Note that F1 = 4400 N. Calculate F2 and the magnitude of F1 + F2 .