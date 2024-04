Two trucks are pulling a large storage container north, as shown in the figure below. The sum of the forces  F 1 → \overrightarrow{F_1} F1​ ​ and  F 2 → \overrightarrow{F_2} F2​ ​ that are exerted on the container by the horizontal steel cables in the north direction are also parallel to line "L". Note that  F 1 → \overrightarrow{F_1} F1​ ​ = 4400 N. Calculate  F 2 → \overrightarrow{F_2} F2​ ​ and the magnitude of  F 1 → \overrightarrow{F_1} F1​ ​ +  F 2 → \overrightarrow{F_2} F2​ ​ .