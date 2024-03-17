Two trucks are pulling a large storage container north, as shown in the figure below. The sum of the forces ﻿ F 1 → \overrightarrow{F_1} F1​ ​﻿ and ﻿ F 2 → \overrightarrow{F_2} F2​ ​﻿ that are exerted on the container by the horizontal steel cables in the north direction are also parallel to line "L". Note that ﻿ F 1 → \overrightarrow{F_1} F1​ ​﻿ = 4400 N. Calculate ﻿ F 2 → \overrightarrow{F_2} F2​ ​﻿ and the magnitude of ﻿ F 1 → \overrightarrow{F_1} F1​ ​﻿ + ﻿ F 2 → \overrightarrow{F_2} F2​ ​﻿ .







