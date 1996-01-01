6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
A compact but dense yarn reel has a radius of R and a mass of M. To keep the reel's center of mass stationary in mid-air while you draw the yarn upwards and it unravels, determine the force required to apply to the yarn.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
F=21Mg
B
F=Mg
C
F=2Mg
D
F=RMg