27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
Your household is connected to a 240 V power line. Your 13A plug fuse blows, and you replace it with the readily available 5A fuse. You connect your 75W TV and 500 W fridge through the fuse. Determine the rating of a washing machine that will blow the fuse when added to the circuit.
A
1625 W
B
775 W
C
625 W
D
1200 W