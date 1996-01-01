24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Flux
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Flux
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A curved lens is placed in a uniform electric field, E. The radius of the flat circular area on the left of the lens is R. The optical lens axis is parallel to the field's direction as shown in the image. Find out the electric flux through the curved surface.
A curved lens is placed in a uniform electric field, E. The radius of the flat circular area on the left of the lens is R. The optical lens axis is parallel to the field's direction as shown in the image. Find out the electric flux through the curved surface.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΦE = 0
B
ΦE = 0.5πER2
C
ΦE = πER2
D
ΦE = 2πER2