Consider a rectangular area with a width of W = 30 cm, a height of H = 20 cm, and a uniform magnetic field ﻿ B → \overrightarrow{B} B ﻿ points into the page. If the magnetic field within the region is decreasing at a rate of −0.080 T/s, calculate the magnitude and direction of the force acting on +q due to the induced electric field. Assume an xy-coordinate system is set up with its origin at the lower-left corner of this rectangle. A positive point charge +q = 1.5 μC is placed at x = 10 cm and y = 15 cm, within the rectangular area. The distance of the charge +q from the center of the rectangular area is 0.07071 m.