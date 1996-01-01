A paper slab is inserted between the plates of an air-filled parallel plate capacitor. The space between the plates is completely filled by the paper slab. The dielectric constant K and dielectric strength of the paper slab are 3.7 and 1.6 × 107 V/m, respectively. i) Find the energy density stored in the capacitor if the electric field between the plates is 1/4 of the dielectric strength. ii) The capacitor is attached to a 100.0 V power source that maintains a constant electric field equal to 1/4 of the dielectric strength between the plates. The energy stored in the capacitor is 12.5 µJ. Find the area of the plates.