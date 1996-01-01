16. Angular Momentum
Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 1.5 kg stone is launched horizontally with a velocity of 14.0 m/s at the top of a 10 m high cliff (point A). A recording camera is located on the ground below at a point 15 m from the base of the cliff (point B). Determine the magnitude and direction of the stone's angular momentum relative to the camera at the moment it is launched.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
379 kg•m2/s; into the page
B
315 kg•m2/s; out of the page
C
379 kg•m2/s; out of the page
D
210 kg•m2/s; into the page
E
315 kg•m2/s; into the page
F
210 kg•m2/s; out of the page