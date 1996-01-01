16. Angular Momentum
Angular Momentum & Newton's Second Law
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
You are strolling around one evening when a 50 g marble is launched horizontally at 15.0 m/s from a 12 m high point in a tall building (point A). Weight is the only force acting on the stone during the flight. Calculate the magnitude and direction of the rate of change of the stone's angular momentum about your feet (point B) the moment it is launched.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
11 kg•m2/s2; out of the page
B
5.9 kg•m2/s2; out of the page
C
9.8 kg•m2/s2; out of the page
D
11 kg•m2/s2; into the page
E
9.8 kg•m2/s2; into the page
F
5.9 kg•m2/s2; into the page