3. Vectors
Vector Composition & Decomposition
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A boat is moving at a velocity of 17.3 m/s in a direction 33.9° south of east. Calculate the components of the velocity vector in the south and east directions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
vx = 14.4 m/s, vy = -9.65 m/s
B
vx = 13.7 m/s, vy = 9.65 m/s
C
vx = 14.4 m/s, vy = -10.6 m/s
D
vx = 13.7 m/s, vy = 10.6 m/s