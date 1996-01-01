3. Vectors
Vector Composition & Decomposition
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A car experiences an acceleration = (2.5î+1.8ĵ)m/s2 in the xy plane starting from a stationary position at t = 0. Find the horizontal and vertical components of velocity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
vx = 2.5 m/s, vy = 1.8 m/s
B
vx = 2.5t2 m/s, vy = 1.8t2 m/s
C
vx = 2.5t m/s, vy = 1.8t m/s
D
vx = 2.5/t m/s, vy = 1.8/t m/s