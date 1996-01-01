9. Work & Energy
Power
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Based on the equation T - (130 kg)(9.8 m/s2) = (130 kg)(1.25 m/s2) and P = T(3.0 m/s), draw the figure that represents these mathematical relationships.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The acceleration is directed upward
B
The acceleration is directed downward
C
The acceleration is directed to the left.
D
The acceleration is directed to the right