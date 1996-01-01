1. Intro to Physics Units
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The front door of a house is to be designed. The dimensions of a standard door are between 3.5 m and 4.5 m in width and 2.5 m and 3.7 m in height. What is the smallest and largest door size (area) possible?
A
Asmallest = 9.8 m , Alargest = 15 m
B
Asmallest = 7.1 m , Alargest = 19 m
C
Asmallest = 11 m , Alargest = 13 m
D
Asmallest = 8.8 m , Alargest = 17 m