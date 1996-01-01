1. Intro to Physics Units
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find out the average speed (growth rate) of your hand's fingernails. Assume you cut half an inch of your fingernails in two weeks. Provide a response in both i) m/s and ii) m/h.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 1.05 ×10-8 m/s ,
B
ii) 3.78 ×10-5 m/hr
C
i) 3.16 ×10-6 m/s
D
ii) 9.18 ×10-3 m/hr
E
a and b are correct.
F
b and c are correct.
G
a and d are correct.