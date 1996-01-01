22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two polyatomic gases are mixed together. The composition is as follows: gas 1 has n1 moles and degrees of freedom, f = 7, while gas 2 has n2 moles and degrees of freedom, f = 9. Find an expression that can be used to calculate the specific heat at constant volume for 1 mole of gas.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cv = (7n1 + 9n2)R/2(n1 + n2)
B
Cv = (7n1 + 9n2)R/(n1 + n2)
C
Cv = (15n1 + 19n2)R/2(n1 + n2)
D
Cv = (15n1 + 19n2)R/(n1 + n2)