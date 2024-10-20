In an electronic noise suppression circuit, a capacitor is connected in parallel with a grounded resistor to block stray high-frequency interference while allowing low-frequency signals to pass with minimal attenuation. The circuit consists of a resistor R=580 Ω and a capacitor with capacitance C=0.45μ F. Determine the ratio of the current through the capacitor to the total incoming current when the input signal frequency is:

(i) 70.0 Hz (low-frequency signal), (ii) 70.0 kHz (high-frequency signal).



