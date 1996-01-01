8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Centripetal Forces
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
A container filled with a viscous fluid that rotates at a constant angular velocity will result in a fluid surface that follows a parabolic curve. Find the equation for this curve in terms of z,ω, and r, where z is the height of the fluid surface, ω is the angular velocity, and r is the distance from the center of rotation to the point on the fluid surface. Remember, the fluid particles on the surface experience only two forces - gravity and normal force exerted by the fluid underneath it.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
z = [w2 / (2g)]r
B
z = [2w2 / (g)]r2
C
z = [w / (g)](r/2)
D
z = [w2 / (2g)]r2