A container filled with a viscous fluid that rotates at a constant angular velocity will result in a fluid surface that follows a parabolic curve. Find the equation for this curve in terms of z,ω, and r, where z is the height of the fluid surface, ω is the angular velocity, and r is the distance from the center of rotation to the point on the fluid surface. Remember, the fluid particles on the surface experience only two forces - gravity and normal force exerted by the fluid underneath it.