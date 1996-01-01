8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Centripetal Forces
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Elisa and Priya have designed an L-shaped track using cardboard, and the test object is a small aluminum foil ball. The track has a diameter of 15 cm, and the mass of the ball is 30 g. If the ball is moving around the track at 25 rpm, ignoring rolling friction, determine the magnitude of the net force exerted by the track on the ball.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.4 N
B
0.6 N
C
0.3 N
D
0.8 N