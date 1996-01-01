During a film shoot, there is a stunt scene where the hero drives his car up a 25° inclined slope leading to a 4.0 m high cliff. The car then jumps off the cliff and has to cross the fire area of 9.0 m on the ground below and safely reach the ground part without fire. As soon as the hero starts up the slope at a speed of 12 m/s, his car's engine gets locked. The coefficient of rolling friction for tires is 0.025. Determine whether he lands safely on the ground or falls in the fire given its flight time is 1.3 s.