In an experiment, a student holds a stationary wooden block of mass 5.80 kg at the top of a 1.80 m long frictionless incline. The student releases the block and measures its speed at the bottom of the ramp to be 3.30 m/s. In a repeat experiment, determine the speed of the block at the bottom of the incline if a constant 4.60 N friction force parallel to the incline's surface opposes the motion.