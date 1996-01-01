7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Inclined Planes with Friction
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an experiment, a student holds a stationary wooden block of mass 5.80 kg at the top of a 1.80 m long frictionless incline. The student releases the block and measures its speed at the bottom of the ramp to be 3.30 m/s. In a repeat experiment, determine the speed of the block at the bottom of the incline if a constant 4.60 N friction force parallel to the incline's surface opposes the motion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.69 m/s
B
5.94 m/s
C
2.83 m/s
D
1.69 m/s