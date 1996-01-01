18. Waves & Sound
Standing Sound Waves
Standing Sound Waves
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A musical note having a fundamental frequency of 300 Hz is played by blowing air into an open-ended bamboo wind instrument. Find the new fundamental frequency (f1, new) if one end is closed with the hand.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f1, new = 50 Hz
B
f1, new = 100 Hz
C
f1, new = 150 Hz
D
f1, new = 200 Hz