18. Waves & Sound
The Doppler Effect
18. Waves & Sound The Doppler Effect
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A teacher develops a simple method to investigate the fundamentals of the Doppler effect using acoustic waves. The teacher uses a tuning fork to produce a sound of frequency fs. During the experiment, a student riding a bike equipped with a microphone and a sound system approaches the tuning fork at a constant speed. The sound system emits a sound signal toward the class students sitting behind the tuning fork. Assume that students hear a sound with a frequency of 1.03 fs from the sound system. Calculate the bike's speed.
A teacher develops a simple method to investigate the fundamentals of the Doppler effect using acoustic waves. The teacher uses a tuning fork to produce a sound of frequency fs. During the experiment, a student riding a bike equipped with a microphone and a sound system approaches the tuning fork at a constant speed. The sound system emits a sound signal toward the class students sitting behind the tuning fork. Assume that students hear a sound with a frequency of 1.03 fs from the sound system. Calculate the bike's speed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.5 m/s
B
5.1 m/s
C
7.6 m/s
D
8.3 m/s