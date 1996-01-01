A teacher develops a simple method to investigate the fundamentals of the Doppler effect using acoustic waves. The teacher uses a tuning fork to produce a sound of frequency f s . During the experiment, a student riding a bike equipped with a microphone and a sound system approaches the tuning fork at a constant speed. The sound system emits a sound signal toward the class students sitting behind the tuning fork. Assume that students hear a sound with a frequency of 1.03 f s from the sound system. Calculate the bike's speed.