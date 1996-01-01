18. Waves & Sound
The Doppler Effect
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A siren on a blazing house emits sound at a frequency f. A firefighter approaches the siren on the blazing house at a speed vf. Derive an expression of the frequency, fr, of waves reflecting from the fire truck towards the siren. Express the result using f, vf, and speed of sound in air, v.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
f(1 + vf/v)
B
[(v + vf)/(v - vf)]f
C
[(v - vf)/(v + vf)]f
D
[(v + vf)/(v + vf)]f