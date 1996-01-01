23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the entropy change of (i) the gas and (ii) the whole system during a cooling process where a chef is trying to create a refreshing culinary experience. The chef brings a 3.0 mol sample of nitrogen gas in a 4.0 L rigid container down from 100°C to 25°C by putting it in a large basin of water at 25°C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) 16 J/K, ii) 1.9 J/K
B
i) 14 J/K, ii) 1.7 J/K
C
i) 16 J/K, ii) 1.7 J/K
D
i) 14 J/K, ii) 1.9 J/K