23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the equation for entropy change in the given scenario: In a greenhouse with a total volume of V, two different gases, P and Q, are initially separated by a transparent curtain. Gases mix and disperse when the curtain is removed. At the same temperature, gas P, produced by plants, occupies a volume fraction of qP and contains nP moles, while gas Q, formed by decomposing organic matter, occupies a volume fraction qQ and contains nQ moles.
Determine the equation for entropy change in the given scenario: In a greenhouse with a total volume of V, two different gases, P and Q, are initially separated by a transparent curtain. Gases mix and disperse when the curtain is removed. At the same temperature, gas P, produced by plants, occupies a volume fraction of qP and contains nP moles, while gas Q, formed by decomposing organic matter, occupies a volume fraction qQ and contains nQ moles.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔS = npRln(V / qpV) + nQRln(V / qQV)
B
ΔS = (V / qpV) + nQRln(V / qQV)
C
ΔS = npRln(V / qpV) - nQRln(V / qQV)
D
ΔS = npRln(V / qpV) - nQRln(V )