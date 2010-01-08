35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
149PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the probability of locating an electron in a spherical shell that is 0.022a B thick and situated 1.5aB away from the nucleus if the electron is in the 2s state of a hydrogen-like atom.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.5 × 10 -4
B
8.8 × 10 -6
C
6.3 × 10 -4
D
1.8 × 10 -6