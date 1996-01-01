9. Work & Energy
Power
9. Work & Energy Power
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Food containers are commonly made of aluminum. A 20 kg aluminum food crate slides against an aluminum table that has a kinetic coefficient of friction, μk = 0.46. A worker pushes the crate at a uniform speed of 0.80 m/s for 5s. Determine the worker's power output.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
72.2 W
B
157 W
C
84.6 W
D
90.2 W