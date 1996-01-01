A water turbine at a dam uses water kinetic energy to turn a shaft connected to an impeller that pumps water from the same dam. Assume a 90% efficiency in converting the kinetic energy of water into the kinetic energy of the shaft (that is, 90% of the kinetic energy is successfully used to pump water). A typical water pump pushes water at a rate of 22.5 KW. If the velocity of the water hitting the turbine is 20 m/s, determine the flow rate of water hitting the turbines that facilitates pumping water at 22.5 KW.