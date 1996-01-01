24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field Lines
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two small charged spheres of charge q1 = 30 μC and q2 = 45 μC are 10 cm apart as shown in the image. Determine the net electric force exerted by the two spheres on a proton placed on the x-axis at i) x = 5 cm and ii) x = 15 cm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) F = 3.72 × 10-12 N; -x direction
ii) F = 1.69 × 10-10N; -x direction
B
i) F = 8.65 × 10-12 N; -x direction
ii) F = 2.78 × 10-11 N; +x direction
C
i) F = 1.25 × 10-8 N; -x direction
ii) F = 0.81 × 10-6 N; -x direction
D
i) F = 1.55 × 10-8 N; -x direction
ii) F = 1.11 × 10-11 N; +x direction
