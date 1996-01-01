24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field Lines
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Field Lines
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two tiny spheres of charge, qA = -30 nC, and qB = +60 nC, are placed at the corners A and B of a right triangle (OAB), as shown in the figure. Determine the magnitude and direction of the net electric field generated at O by these two spheres.
Two tiny spheres of charge, qA = -30 nC, and qB = +60 nC, are placed at the corners A and B of a right triangle (OAB), as shown in the figure. Determine the magnitude and direction of the net electric field generated at O by these two spheres.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) E = 1.21 × 103 N/C ; ii) θ = 68° counterclockwise from +x-axis
B
i) E = 1.21 × 103 N/C ; ii) θ = 292° counterclockwise from +x-axis
C
i) E = 3.23 × 103 N/C ; ii) θ = 68° counterclockwise from +x-axis
D
i) E = 3.23 × 103 N/C ; ii) θ = 292° counterclockwise from +x-axis