13. Rotational Inertia & Energy Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy
A disc of mass 20 g is attached to a sphere of mass 40 g through a rod which is 30 cm in length. The new structure formed is rotating about its centre of mass with a speed of 80 rpm. Determine the rotational kinetic energy if the mass of the rod is 250 g.
A
0.11 J
B
8.38 J
C
0.04 J
D
7.84 J