13. Rotational Inertia & Energy Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rotating turbine has a diameter of 2.0 m and a mass of 300 kg. If the turbine is spinning at a maximum angular velocity of 1800 rpm, determine the energy stored in the turbine. Assume the turbine is disc-shaped.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.41 × 106 J
B
2.66 × 106 J
C
2.66 × 105 J
D
1.41 × 105 J