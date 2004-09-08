6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Newton's First & Second Laws
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
A worker pushes a sled using a constant horizontal force of magnitude 80N over a smooth ice surface. Starting from rest, the sled covers 8.70 m in 2.60 s. Determine the mass of the sled. Assume friction force is negligible.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.16 kg
B
11.8 kg
C
124 kg
D
31.1 kg
E
Cannot be determined